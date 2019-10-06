Cycling Event Helps Raise Money For Cancer

It was all blood, sweat and tears at the Spin City Massapequa studio on Sunday, Sept. 22, as indoor cyclists pedaled for a good cause. The event was called the Pedal to End Cancer Charity Ride, and 60 members and non-members participated in the hour-and-a-half long classes to raise funds to support the American Cancer Society.

Julie Dwyer, co-owner of Spin City Massapequa, said that the event came together after a longtime member and friend suggested the idea of a charity ride to raise money for women suffering from breast cancer.

“One of our members and a dear friend of mine, Maureen Knott, wanted us to be the first indoor cycling studio to host an event like this on Long Island,” said Dwyer. “She is on the board of directors at the American Cancer Society and was influential in helping us getting them on board and getting all of the free stationary bikes in the studio.”

Dwyer, who owns Spin City with fellow co-founder, Lisa O’Rourke, said that the response she got from members of the studio and community members as a whole was overwhelming.

“We have been open for five months in this location and as we’ve gotten closer to our members, we’ve found that many of them are former breast cancer survivors,” said Dwyer. “They were extremely enthusiastic about riding for a charitable cause such as this.”

The charity that they ended up donating to was called Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and the event was sponsored by the American Cancer Society.

The event took place at the studio located at 1077 Park Blvd. and included the normal morning spin class, as well as three additional rides throughout the afternoon. The three additional rides took place at 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m.

Dwyer said that there were 60 riders total including members and non-members.

“We encouraged each one of our riders to raise $250 per bike,” said Dwyer. “Throughout the day, we had some people who were able to raise more than $1,000 and we ended up with a final tally of $19,245.”

She added that this was well above their original goal of $15,000 for a 20-bike studio.

“We knew in our hearts that when this incredibly passionate community comes together, we make magic happen. It was a day filled with tears, laughs and grateful hearts,” said Dwyer.

Along with helping to raise money for a good cause, members donated items such as tickets for the upcoming Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden, Good Morning America and Mets, Rangers and Islanders games. Many of them also helped to create merchant and pasta gift baskets with items such as wine, cheeses and a variety of pasta sauces.

Local restaurants and hair salons, including Dark Horse Tavern, The Good Life, Greek Street, Umberto’s Pizzeria and Bango Bowls on Park Boulevard, also donated to the cause.

Dwyer and O’Rourke are both Massapequa residents who were spin instructors at a local gym before it ended up closing in November 2018. They decided to open Spin City Massapequa this past April, sharing both their love and passion for indoor cycling.

For more information on Spin City, visit www.spincitymassapequa.com.