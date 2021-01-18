Curran Announces Partnership With LIFQHCs To Offer Free COVID Testing

Testing is available evenings and weekends at multiple FQHC locations

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran recently announced a partnership with Nassau’s Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) to offer free COVID-19 testing for residents. The COVID-19 testing will be available to all residents, regardless of insurance or immigration status, on evenings and Saturdays at the county’s FQHCs in Elmont, Freeport, Hempstead, Roosevelt and Westbury.

“As everyone turns their focus to the vaccine, the county remains committed to offering easy and reliable COVID-19 testing for residents so we can contain disease spread while we wait for the vaccine to be widely available,” Curran said. “Our FQHCs have been real partners during this pandemic and I thank them for once again working with us to make sure all residents have access to COVID-19 testing and other critical health care services.”

The testing will be at the following locations:

• Westbury Health Center(682 Union Ave., Westbury)—Monday and Wednesday, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• Elmont Health Center

(161 Hempstead Tpke.,

Elmont)—Monday and Wednesday, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• South Ocean Care Health Center (101 South Bergen Pl., Freeport)—Tuesday and Thursday, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• Hempstead Health Center (135 Main St., Hempstead)—Tuesday and Thursday, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• Roosevelt Health Center (380 Nassau Rd., Roosevelt)—1st and 3rd

Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All residents are eligible for free COVID-19 testing regardless of symptoms or exposure. The testing is available regardless of immigration and insurance status. Appointments are required. Call 516-396-7500 to make an appointment.

The county has also committed to continuing its partnership with the FQHCs for outreach, marketing and medical care funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program administered by the County Office of Community Development. The county will nearly double its 2020 support for FQHCs, targeting more than $800,000 through 2021 to promote the importance of testing and vaccination.

Visit www.LIFQHC.org to learn more about Long Island Federally Qualified Health Centers (LIFQHC).

—Submitted by the office of Nassau County Executive