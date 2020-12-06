Crunching Numbers In Small Groups At Birch Lane

Small-group lessons remain an important part of math instruction at Birch Lane Elementary School in the Massapequa School District, with protocols in place to ensure that it can be done safely.

Following a class lesson on a concept, teachers then work with small groups of students. They still gather around a table, but protective barriers are in place and everyone wears masks. This maintains a key assessment tool for teachers in being able to work with students on a more individual basis and see how they are progressing.

Colleen McCree has recently been working with her fourth graders on multiplication and division word problems. Because she groups her students by skill level, she is able to customize a Google Slide presentation for each group that features word problems she selects from iReady, a digital math assessment tool used across the district’s elementary schools. Students can access the questions on their Chromebooks.

McCree also provides each student with a bag of math counters. The small red and yellow chips give students a hands-on tool for solving math problems. The counters are also available digitally so students can choose which way helps them learn best. During small-group instruction, the rest of the class accesses interactive games through iReady and MyPath that feature questions related to that day’s math lesson.

Fifth-grade teacher Casey Palmer said the small-group instruction is important as students explore more complex math concepts, including decimals and place value. They are learning to recognize the difference between each place value to the left and right of a decimal point, and are soon getting ready to perform math operations with decimals.

Each student receives his or her own bag of math manipulatives to avoid sharing supplies. For work on decimals they used plastic flats, rods and cubes to represent whole numbers, tenths and hundreds. After Palmer wrote a decimal number on the white board, students created it using these different pieces.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District