COVID-19 Memorial At Eisenhower Park Set For Vote By Nassau Legislators

A resolution recently introduced by the Nassau County Legislative Majority to establish a permanent memorial at Eisenhower Park to honor and remember those who perished from the pandemic, unanimously passed legislative committees recently. The measure went before the full legislature for a vote on March 22 with a goal of having the memorial in place later this year.

“Nassau County has been one of the hardest hit areas from this global tragedy and this memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to the thousands of local residents who succumbed to this deadly virus,” Legislator Bill Gaylor said. “We can never take away the pain that the families of victims of COVID-19 have suffered but we can make sure that their memories will live on and this memorial will help serve that purpose.”

To date, there are more than 28 million known cases of the virus in the U.S alone and more than 500,000 deaths. In Nassau County, nearly 150,000 people have contracted COVID-19 and of those infected more than 2,900 have died. While the numbers continue to improve, Nassau County’s COVID-19 positivity rate remains among the highest in New York State.

“March 1, 2020, marked the first recorded case of COVID-19 in New York State so it is only appropriate that we move forward this month with making plans for this memorial during the one year anniversary that marks this sad chapter in world history,” Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello said. “Eisenhower Park is a fitting location for the memorial for us to remember and mourn the loved ones that have been lost to this pandemic.”

—Submitted by the office of Richard Nicolello