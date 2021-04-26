County Executive Curran Announces Vaccine Equity Video Campaign

COVID-19 vaccine. The videos feature members of the Nassau County’s Healthcare Equity Group providing information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, and personal testimonials about why they would “rather have the vaccine than the virus.”

County Executive Curran formed the Nassau County Healthcare Equity Group to combat hesitancy of the COVID-19 vaccine and increase vaccine access for communities of color. The Healthcare Equity Group will also address other health equity issues impacting communities of color.

The team is led by Deputy County Executive for Health and Human Services Kyle Rose-Louder, and includes the following members from the Office of Minority Affairs, Office of Hispanic Affairs, Office of Asian American Affairs, Office of Health Equity, and the Office of Human Services:

Dr. Carolyn McCummings—Commissioner Human Services; Dr. Andrea Ault-Brutus—Office Health Equity; Dexter Hedgepeth and Lynn Poole—Office of Minority Affairs; Amy Flores—Office of Hispanic Affairs; Farrah Mozawalla—Office of Asian American Affairs; Raina Townsend—Office of Human Services; and Dana Boylan—Office of Human Services

—Submitted by the office of County Executive Laura Curran