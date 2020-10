The League of Women Voters of East Nassau is hosting a virtual candidates debate for Congressional District 2 on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

This is the seat formerly held by Peter King. The candidates are Jackie Gordon, Andrew R. Garbarino and Harry R. Burger. This forum will be live streamed at the League Nassau County website https://my.lwv.org/new-york/nassau-county-ilo/videos.

Contact Barbara Epstein epsteinb1@gmail.com with questions.