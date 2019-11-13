Chiefs Score Homecoming Victory

Blue skies and sunshine served as the backdrop for Massapequa High School’s annual homecoming parade and football game. Proudly dressed in navy blue and gold, community members lined the sidewalks of Park Boulevard to watch as the high school marching band, cheerleaders, Chiefettes kickline team, homecoming court, class representatives and more marched to the high school to watch the Massapequa Chiefs take on the Westbury Green Dragons. Former Board of Education President Timothy Taylor served as grand marshal and led the parade.

Prior to the game, cheerleaders, Chiefettes and football players from the Class of 2020 presented flowers to their parents during a special ceremony. Community members filled the bleachers and bought snacks, baked goods and Massapequa merchandise from different school organizations.

The crowd roared as the Chiefs ran onto the field. Senior vocal soloist Sarah Benedict performed the National Anthem, which was signed by students from Massapequa High School’s American Sign Language program. The marching band, color guard, cheerleaders and Chiefettes showcased their school spirit throughout the game as students and community members cheered on the Chiefs.

During halftime, the marching band took spectators back in time as they performed iconic rock tunes from the 1980s. The Chiefettes showcased their perfect choreography and the cheerleaders entertained the crowd with their impressive routine. In addition, Massapequa High School Principal Brian Conboy and Ames Campus Principal Tania Willman presented the 2019 homecoming princes, princesses, king and queen. Seniors Anthony Papasodero and Juliet Hartz were crowned king and queen, respectively.

The crowd cheered as the Chiefs capped off homecoming with a victory over the Westbury Green Dragons, 36-0.