Businesses Allowed To Reopen In Phase 4

Higher Education

Including, but not limited to community and junior colleges, universities, graduate and professional schools, medical schools and technical schools. Must develop and submit a plan for reopening and operating for COVID-19.

Low-Risk Outdoor Arts & Entertainment

Include outdoor zoos, botanical gardens, nature parks, grounds of historic sites and cultural institutions, outdoor museums, outdoor agritourism, local agricultural demonstrations and exhibitions and other similar institutions/activities.

Low-Risk Indoor Arts & Entertainment

All indoor museums, historical sites, aquariums and other related institutions or activities.

Professional Sports

For the purposes of this document, professional sports are defined as any sporting event at which participants are paid by a league or team. This guidance does not apply to collegiate sports; it also does not apply to horse racing or auto racing, which are addressed in separate guidance documents. This mandate is predicated on the tenet that no live audience, fans, or spectators will be authorized to attend any professional sporting competition or training program.

Media Production

Media production activities undertaken in motion picture, music, television and streaming productions on set, on location or at any production or recording site.

Pre-K To Grade 12 Schools

All types of public and private (both secular and non-secular) elementary (including pre-kindergarten), middle and high schools authorized to provide in-person instruction. School districts, boards of cooperative educational services (BOCES), charter schools, and private schools must develop and submit plans to the New York State Department of Health (DOH) and the New York State Education Department (NYSED) or the State University of New York (SUNY) for charter schools authorized by SUNY, for reopening and operating during the COVID-19 public health emergency. During the COVID-19 public health emergency, district superintendents (for school districts and BOCES)and heads of school (for private and charter schools) are accountable for staying current with any updates to local, state, and federal requirements related to Pre-K to Grade 12 education and activities and incorporating those changes into their operations.