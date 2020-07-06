Burglary Investigation

Seventh Squad Detectives report the details of a burglary that occurred on June 1, at 1:42 a.m. in Wantagh. According to detectives, officers responded to the Dairy Barn located at 2257 Wantagh Ave. for a burglary.

An investigation determined that an unknown subject entered the store through a door on the southern side of the building. The subject was observed on video taking packs of cigarettes and gift cards. The subject was wearing a long-sleeve jacket, a baseball-style hat, black gloves and a backpack. There is no further description at this time. The subject was observed on video fleeing on a bicycle northbound on Willow Street. Detectives request anyone with information regarding the crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department