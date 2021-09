The Homicide Squad reports the details of an incident which occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 1:30 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to detectives, a 40-year-old male was found deceased inside a room at the Budget Inn, located at 400 Carman Mill Rd. He was pronounced by a Nassau County Police Medic at 1:45 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing. No further details are being reported at this time.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department