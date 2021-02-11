Bringing Joy To To Birch Lane One Word At A Time

School should be a happy place and that’s the inspiration behind positivity Thursdays at Birch Lane Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. The new initiative started after the holiday break and will continue every week.

As students arrive at school, upbeat music plays over the public address system. On Jan. 21, songs included “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi and “Hakuna Matata” from “The Lion King.” Teachers and fifth grade students make suggestions for songs, which are approved by Principal Stephen Aspetti and Assistant Principal Joyce Larkin.

Students and teachers are encouraged to wear shirts with positive and uplifting messages. Additionally, each Thursday’s morning announcements includes a kindness challenge. One week, students were asked to compliment a classmate. For second grader Russell Tessler, receiving some kind words from a friend meant so much to him, that he wrote about it in his notebook.

“It’s making an impact on the students and that’s what it’s all about,” Larkin said about the motivation for starting positivity Thursdays. “We want to bring them sunshine. We want Birch Lane to be a happy place for them.”

-Submitted by the Massapequa School District