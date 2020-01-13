Birch Lane Students Move To End World Hunger

Just by getting up and moving for a few minutes, children at Birch Lane Elementary School in the Massapequa School District are helping to end world hunger.

Throughout last month, classes from multiple grade levels participated in the collaborative effort. Students were introduced to UNICEF’s Kid Power Up initiative. The movement-inspired brain breaks vary from high energy dancing to yoga stretching, and everything in between. For every 10 exercise videos that students watch and move to, they earn a food pack that is delivered to malnourished children in places such as Uganda.

Third grade teacher Kimberly Kelly said that students spent the end of 2019 making connections to the children they are helping by learning about holiday traditions and customs around the world.