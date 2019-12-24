Berner Students Give Back In A Snap

By
Observer Staff
-
0
16
Berner Middle School student council President Josh Holden snapped a picture at the holiday photo booth, with participants making donations to help families within the community.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

The student council at Berner Middle School in the Massapequa School District launched a new holiday fundraiser this year, “Light the Way This Holiday and Take a S‘elf’ie” with money going to help Massapequa families in need.

Student council advisers Kristen Meoli and Denise Robertson said that students and staff were welcome to visit the photo station in the auditorium lobby during lunch periods and have their pictures taken for a $1 donation per person.  A winter scene served as the background and there were plenty of props to pick from.

Sixth graders Nadia Ivancich (left) and Samantha Dolan took a selfie with Santa.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

Additionally, a teacher dressed up as Santa to make the photos extra festive.

-Submitted by the Massapequa School District

SHARE
Previous articleHoliday Tunes At Birch Lane
Observer Staff
Massapequa Observer has served the community since 1959, proving to be a trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply