Berner Students Give Back In A Snap

The student council at Berner Middle School in the Massapequa School District launched a new holiday fundraiser this year, “Light the Way This Holiday and Take a S‘elf’ie” with money going to help Massapequa families in need.

Student council advisers Kristen Meoli and Denise Robertson said that students and staff were welcome to visit the photo station in the auditorium lobby during lunch periods and have their pictures taken for a $1 donation per person. A winter scene served as the background and there were plenty of props to pick from.

Additionally, a teacher dressed up as Santa to make the photos extra festive.

-Submitted by the Massapequa School District