Berner Students Fight Hunger With Food Drive

As the school day began on Nov. 24, student council officers loaded more than 30 boxes and bags filled with food into the back of an SUV outside of Berner Middle School in the Massapequa School District.



The club held its annual holiday food drive to benefit the parish outreach center at St. Rose of Lima Church. Berner students and staff were asked to donate nonperishable goods such as canned vegetables, cereal, gravy, pasta, rice and more. Collection boxes were placed at the entrances to the school throughout the week-long food drive. Led by advisers Denise Robertson and Kristen Meoli, students sorted and packed the donations, which Meoli then delivered to the church. In addition to food, the student council also collected monetary donations and supermarket gift cards, so the outreach center could help families purchase fresh food.

-Submitted by the Massapequa School District