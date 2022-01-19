Believing When You’re Not Seeing

We all know how easy it is to believe when things are going our way, when we get a good break, our health is improving or our children are doing well. However, when you can see it, it doesn’t take much faith. The real test is when you can’t see any sign of what you’re believing for. You’re working very hard, but doors aren’t opening. You’re constantly praying, but the medical report isn’t improving, no one is hiring you. You know you’re doing the right thing, but your marriage isn’t getting better. If you were only able to see some improvement, if you just felt a little better, at least you would know that it is helping, but often before you see change, you have to go through a difficult time where you’re not seeing anything changing.

If your faith is strong, then at some point you will see what the Almighty was doing behind the scenes and suddenly things are going to shift in your favor. The Almighty was using the obstacle to change you. You were actually growing, getting stronger, developing faith and trust, patience and character. If He would have removed it sooner, you wouldn’t be prepared for where He’s taking you and the blessings He wants to give you.

Our attitude should be: The Almighty is good and only wants good for His creations. You have to have faith and trust the process: while you’re waiting things are developing. The Almighty is bringing it together even though you may not see any improvement. You may not see a sign, but that is precisely when you have to dig down deep and say, “I am not going to let what I’m not seeing convince me that it’s too late or that the obstacles are too big. I am going to keep thanking the Almighty even though it’s not improving, keep expecting even though the reality seems impossible”.

Instead of considering how big your stumbling blocks are, start considering how big the Almighty is? He is Omnipotent. Our Heavenly father and Creator. What you’re up against may seem impossible, but the Almighty can do the impossible, he can make things happen that we could never do.

Many times our promise is taking longer to develop because we’re complaining instead of praising. You must keep an atmosphere of faith, of praise and thanksgiving. Always think of the many blessings the Almighty has already bestowed upon you.

So don’t walk away from the nest or get weary in well-doing. Keep believing even though you’re not seeing. If you do this then what you thought was dead, impossible, couldn’t happen will about to suddenly come back to life: healing, job opportunities, promotions, relationships, breakthroughs and the fullness of your life.