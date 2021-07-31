Bay Constables Recognized For Lifesaving Efforts

Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Oyster Bay Town Board recently honored Town Bay Constables Joe Rogers and Taylor Plank for their lifesaving efforts to rescue a vessel in danger.



While patrolling the North Shore, Rogers and Plank received a call that a vessel was taking on water out on the harbor. They quickly sprang into action to secure the vessel, saving all passengers onboard, towing the vessel back to shore and ensuring no one was injured in the process. Had it not been for the swift actions of these two Bay Constables, this situation could’ve ended very differently. Saladino proudly commended Plank and Rogers for demonstrating an ability to act quickly and skillfully when fellow citizens are in need.

-Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay