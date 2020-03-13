Baby Matteo Beats The Odds

Massapequa infant comes through surgery for rare condition

Matteo DiMartino is a miracle baby. What else would you call a child that comes through nearly seven hours of surgery after being born with an abnormally large mass located across his chest and left arm that encompassed up to 50 percent of his body and weighed more than three pounds at birth?

The 10-and-a-half month old baby’s mass was a specific type of Lymphatic Malformation, which are rare, non-malignant micro and macro cysts consisting of a build-up of fluid, which began when he was in the womb. Suffice it to say, Christina DiMartino and her husband Franco were shocked to discover what was going on. When the former went for a checkup when she was pregnant with Matteo, she learned that her baby only had a nine percent chance of making it to birth.

“It was around 13 and a half weeks when I went for a routine scan,” she recalled. “They found the cyst and at that time, it was already the size of his head.”

The frantic Massapequa mother immediately went into a deep dive of research seeking out medical professionals who not only were aware of this rare condition, but were capable enough to confidently handle operating on it.

“Before Matteo was born, at 14 weeks, I’d researched every single doctor in the world to find out who knew anything about this,” DiMartino explained. “Considering that most of them didn’t [know anything about this], I had to go by who had the most experience, the brains to learn about this and who was personable enough to listen to what I had to say about this, because I had a lot to say. I had actually interrogated doctors. I’d gone to them and asked question after question. They’d said they hadn’t seen anything like this before but were willing to try. I didn’t feel comfortable with any of them. I had researched Dr. [Milton] Waner. I knew he had background in lymphatic malformation. Then I researched Dr. [Rachel] Ruotolo. She has a huge portfolio online where you could see the work she had done. She had worked on a similar case that my maternal fetal medicine doctor had worked on removing a tumor off a child’s spine. It was also something extremely rare, so I knew she was the only plastic surgeon that had any type of experience, the reviews to back it up, the pictures and feedback.”

Ruotolo met little Matteo the day after he was born. A board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in pediatric plastic and craniofacial surgery at the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, she would be joined in the surgical theater by Waner, a pediatric facial plastic surgeon and director of the Vascular Birthmark Institute at the Lenox Hill Hospital in New York and his colleague Dr. Teresa O, who also hails from the Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York at the Lenox Hill Hospital in New York and is the director of Facial Nerve Center. There was plenty to contend with going in. The malformation caused the baby’s left arm to hang at a permanent 90-degree angle and restricted neck/head movement, preventing him from rolling over, sitting up, fitting into a car seat, fitting into clothes, as well as causing reoccurring skin infections, calling for what would be a critical seven-hour surgery. Given the rarity of this condition in which no two cases are alike, the uncharted aspect of this case proved to be the biggest challenge in getting ready for the surgical procedure.

“I think the main one were the unknowns,” Ruotolo admitted. “We had his physical exam-I saw Matteo very frequently over those first few months. And while we performed all of the MRIs and radiographics preoperatively, you don’t really know what you have until you get in there. So there were a lot of things we anticipated and there were things we weren’t sure of until we got in there. We planned as much as we could plan but there are things when you get there that are unforeseen.”

The rest of the medical team was rounded out by Dr. Rachel Kessel, board certified in pediatric hematology/oncology and leader of the vascular anomalies program at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New York; Dr. Rachelle Goldfisher, board certified in diagnostic radiology, pediatric radiology at Long Island Jewish Medical Center; Dr. Martin R. Chavez, MD, chief of maternal-fetal medicine at NYU Winthrop-University Hospital; and Dr. Nadia B. Kunzier, DO of maternal-fetal medicine at NYU Winthrop-University Hospital.

Luckily, the surgery went well, a fact that even surprised Ruotolo.

“Going into this, you’re entering into something where there are no case studies and nothing to review,” she said. “You’re just kind of planning on the surgery based on his exam and the radiographic studies. We thought he was going to have a large amount of possible blood and fluid loss and fluid shifts. And that he was going to require lots of blood products and that just didn’t happen. Instead, this went a lot smoother than we thought it would. He was in on Monday and out of the hospital by Friday. I saw him today in the office and he’s a perfectly normal baby—smiling, laughing and standing.”

The surgery successfully debulked and reconstructed the area with surrounding tissue and excised what had been a chronic draining wound. Post-surgery genetic testing determined Baby Matteo has a rare mutation of overgrowth gene, PIK3CA, associated with many cancers. Today the mass is significantly smaller, and the draining portion of his malformation completely excised, lessening chance of infection and allowing for full bodily function and mobility. He is now meeting, if not surpassing, all physical milestones. For his mother, it’s been quite an education. As Ruotolo pointed out, DiMartino became the equivalent of being a full-time nurse given that the six months leading up to the surgery found her learning how to change dressings, conduct constant wound care and cleaning out the baby’s tiny crevasses to prevent infection. All this on top of her having to not only educate herself about the condition, but wrangle all the doctors onto one team. DiMartino herself is grateful for the outcome, but well aware that this is something that is going to have to be monitored for the rest of her child’s life.

“When Matteo was diagnosed at birth, I knew that this was something he’d be in surgery for,” she said. “I didn’t know to what extent. I honestly thought it was going to be surgery and that was going to be it. Then when he was born and it was double the size, had an open lesion and I was learning wound care, it was something different than what I expected. We learned over time that it was going to be a lifelong condition and it wasn’t going to be just one and done. But I mean we, me and my husband, we stare at him and we cry. And we just can’t believe that, after the surgery, we almost forget how it began.”