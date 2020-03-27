Auto Fatality

The Seventh Squad reports the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Friday, March 27, at 5:18 a.m. in North Massapequa.

According to detectives, the 21-year-old victim, Anthony Cardillo of Massapequa, was traveling south on North Broadway in a Town of Oyster Bay Public Safety Vehicle when he struck a utility pole at the intersection of North Pine Street. As a result of the collision with the utility pole, the operator sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

There does not appear to be any criminality associated with the accident at this point and the investigation is ongoing.

Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department