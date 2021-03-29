Attempted Robbery In Massapequa

The Seventh Squad reports the arrest of a Massapequa man for an attempted robbery that occurred on March 6 at 5:25 a.m. in Massapequa.

According to detectives, a 56-year-old male was in front of 95 Unqua Rd. when 21-year-old defendant Aidan Dooher approached him and demanded the victim’s cash and keys. A nearby 51-year-old male attempted to assist the victim when Dooher turned towards him and pulled a knife out and threatened him. While holding the knife, Dooher approached the 51-year-old victim. In fear of his safety, the victim discharged his firearm and struck Dooher once in the leg. The defendant fled the scene on foot, running northbound on Unqua road. Police located him soon after and placed him under arrest. Dooher was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.

Dooher is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted robbery, two counts of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned when medically practical.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department