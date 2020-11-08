Attempted Elder Scam In Massapequa Park

Major Case Bureau report the arrest of two individuals for an incident that occurred on Oct. 27, at 4:30 p.m. in Massapequa Park.

According to fraud and forgery detectives, the Seventh Precinct received a call from the son of an elderly male who believed his dad was in the process of being scammed.

The 89-year-old father was contacted via a phone call from an unknown male who stated his grandson was under arrest and needed $8,500 for his release. An arrangement was made for the cash to be picked up at the victim’s Lake Shore Drive home by a courier at an agreed-upon time.

A Seventh Precinct officer responded to the victim’s home and awaited the arrival of the potential subject(s) inside the victim’s residence. Other Seventh Precinct officers and detectives also responded to the area awaiting the meeting.

At 5:45 p.m., a 17-year-old female juvenile and 21-year-old Marte Wander of the Bronx arrived at the victim’s home in their car. The female juvenile exited the car and contacted the victim at his door. An envelope, that the juvenile believed to contain the money, was given to her. She was then placed under arrest by the officer in the home. Detectives who converged on the scene then placed Wander under arrest.

Wander and the female juvenile are charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny and second-degree attempted scheme to defraud. Wander was released on an appearance ticket to First District Court in Hempstead. The female juvenile was arraigned in Mineola.

Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department