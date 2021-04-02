Assemblyman Michael Durso Holds Food Drive To Benefit Long Islanders

Assemblyman Michael Durso (R-Massapequa Park) recently announced that more than 2,000 pounds of food were collected at his food drive in Babylon Village on Saturday, Feb. 27, to benefit Long Island residents in need.

“During this challenging time, we must ensure that everyone has the food they need,” Durso said. “Maintaining our food supply and ensuring that people have enough to eat—especially our most vulnerable populations—is a responsibility we share as a community.” He added, “The 2,000 plus pounds of food collected, will provide over 1,800 meals to Long Islanders needing food assistance. Thank you to all who donated, and thank you to Island Harvest, the elected officials, community leaders and youth organizations, whose contributions made the event a huge success.”

All items collected through the program were donated to Island Harvest which delivers millions of pounds of food to Long Island-based food pantries, soup kitchens and other nonprofit organizations that offer food assistance to those in need.

-Submitted by the office of Assemblyman Michael Durso