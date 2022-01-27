Community News Assemblyman Meets With Boy Scouts Troop 776 By Observer Staff - January 27, 2022 0 14 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Assemblyman Michael Durso (R-Massapequa Park) recently spoke with Scout Patrol Troop 776 of Massapequa at his district office about his role as an elected official, why he got involved in local politics and how our state government works.“The Scouts really impressed me with their questions as well as their responses to my answers,” Durso said. “I believe we have many future leaders in our midst.” Thank you to the Scouts, leaders and parents of BSA Patrol Troop 776 for allowing me to take part in this important civics discussion.” Following their visit, Durso presented each Scout with a New York State Certificate of Merit.(Photo courtesy of the office of Assemblyman Michael Durso)—Submitted by the office of Assemblyman Michael Durso