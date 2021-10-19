The Knights of Columbus and Our Lady of the Island Council, together with the Village of Massapequa Park, will again sponsor the Annual Halloween Costume Parade on Sunday, Oct. 31, in Brady Park.

Registration for the parade will begin at noon and the parade and judging will kick off at 1 p.m. Costumes will be judged on creativity, originality and execution. Prizes will be awarded in four age groups: (1) under one year old, (2) one to three years old, (3) four to six years old and (4) seven to nine years old. There will be a grand prize for the best overall costume.

—Submitted by the Village of Massapequa Park