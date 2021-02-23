Ann Robertson Passes

It is with great sadness that the family of Ann Robertson announces her passing on February 13, 2021 at the age of 94 years at her home in State College, PA.

Ann was born on June 22,1926 in Far Rockaway, to Peter and Angelina (Fiore) Sellitto. She married Walter Robertson on December 10,1950. Thereafter, Ann resided in North Massapequa, for 50 years, where she was very active in the local community. Later in life, Ann relocated to State College, PA, where she lived for almost 15 years.

While living in North Massapequa, Ann attended college during the

evenings, where she proudly earned her B.S. from Hofstra University and M.S. from Stony Brook University. Ann used her education to pursue her passion for teaching, where she taught as an elementary school teacher at Saint Patrick’s in Bay Shore for 25 years. Ann was a true New Yorker, with strong values and a sense of family. Loved by many, she was known for her caring, giving, and family loving nature.

Ann was predeceased by her husband Walter, her two sisters, Margaret and Rose and three brothers, Gus, Peter and Joseph.

She leaves behind her loving son Walter, sister-in-law Frances

Sellitto, nephews Michael Sellitto (Laura), Joseph Sellitto (Patricia),

Peter Sellitto, Paul Sellitto and nieces Diane Sellitto and Joanne

Nuzzi (Paul). Ann will be deeply missed and forever loved and

cherished by her family and many friends.

A celebration of Ann’s life was held on Feb. 22 at Maria Regina Roman Catholic Church (3945 Jerusalem Ave in Seaford). Entombment immediately followed church services, at the

Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury. Those who so desire may

make memorial donations in memory of Ann to Shriners Hospital for Children.