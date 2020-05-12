Andrew Goodman Joins Barnum Financial Group

Massapequa Park resident Andrew Goodman has joined the Barnum Financial Group, Barnum recently announced. Goodman provides in-depth guidance to small businesses and families on investment, insurance, retirement and estate planning, and taxation.

“It’s tremendously beneficial to have a detailed planning process that puts the client in the best position to succeed and meet their goals,” he notes.

Goodman is active in philanthropy in the community and has been a volunteer with the Long Island chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association since 2010. Prior to joining Barnum, he was with Prudential Insurance, where he was recognized for the past three years by the Million Dollar Round Table, an independent organization which recognizes a high level of achievement in the financial services industry. Goodman has a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics and statistics from Stony Brook University and Series 6,7, 63 and 65 securities licenses. Email Goodman at Agoodman@barnumfg.com to reach him.