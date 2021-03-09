Ames Students Signal Their Emotions

A collaborative project combined art, sign language and social and emotional learning for students in the Career and Community Connections Class at Massapequa High School’s Ames Campus. The idea was spearheaded by art teacher Nicole Hassell, American Sign Language teacher Patricia McCarthy and CCC teachers Trish DePalma and Kathleen Wegener.

Two years ago, the Massapequa School District adopted the evidenced-based R.U.L.E.R. approach for social and emotional learning from the Yale University Center for Emotional Intelligence. One of the symbols is the mood meter, which is divided into four color-coded sections representing different emotions: red: high in energy, low in pleasantness; blue: low in energy, low in pleasantness; green: low in energy, high in pleasantness; and yellow: high in energy, high in pleasantness.

McCarthy taught students in the CCC class how to sign different emotions from each of the four categories. Remote learners were able to join via videoconference to learn different signs to express their feelings.

As an art project, each student received a blank mood meter and colored in a box based on his or her mood that day. They will continue their color charting each day to track their emotions through the rest of the school year. Students also received mystery emoji sheets, coloring each box with a specific color to reveal an emotion.

