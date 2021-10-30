Ames Students Get The Power Of Positivity

Are you a carrot, an egg or a coffee bean? That was the question posed to ninth grader in their health classes at the Massapequa High School Ames Campus to begin a lesson on social and emotional health.



Health department chairwoman Denise Baldinger told students that they will face a lot of adversity in their lives, and it is up to them how they can handle those challenges. When faced with heat, the strong carrot wilts and loses strength and an egg becomes hard on the inside, but the coffee bean releases its fragrance and flavor. This metaphor showed students how they can take a negative experience and turn it into a positive one.

Challenges, Baldinger explained, contain life lessons that can help everyone become better people. Students then committed to self-improvement by filling a bulletin board with sticky notes, identifying personality traits that they would like to change. They expressed a desire to be more cheerful and upbeat, be more organized, procrastinate less and show more concern for others.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District