A Token Of Appreciation For Massapequa Seniors

Massapequa High School students came to school on June 4 with their usual school supplies and left with some extra gifts. During lunch periods, seniors were invited to the lobby where they could pick up blue “MHS Class of 2021” masks and a doughnut-shaped cookie with a note that read, “Donut forget that you’re amazing.”

Under a tent outside, senior parents had another special gift for the seniors. After raising more than $11,000 from the Massapequa community, the parents purchased a dark blue blanket for every 12th grader with “Once A Chief, Always a Chief! 2021” in gold lettering. The donations were also used to buy congratulatory signs for each senior, which would be placed on the school’s front lawn over the weekend.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District