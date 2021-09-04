A Superb Start To School In Massapequa

“We are so happy to have you here,” Unqua Elementary School Principal Deanna Catapano said over the loudspeaker, her first address to students just minutes after they arrived in the raindrops and settled into their classrooms on Sept. 9.

Lockhart Elementary School Principal Dr. Michael Yannucci and Assistant Principal Louisa Vecchione welcomed back students for the start of the 2021-22 school year in Massapequa on Sept. 9.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

 

Unqua Elementary School Assistant Principal Laura Hulsaver (left) and Principal Deanna Catapano greeted first-graders before they entered the building.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

Unqua and the other eight buildings in the Massapequa School District opened up for the 2021-22 school year after almost 11 weeks of summer vacation. More than 6,000 students in grades 1-12 arrived at school with their new backpacks and school supplies, eager to learn and reunite with friends. As is a Massapequa tradition, kindergartners were scheduled to begin the following day.

Unqua fifth-graders had their final first day of elementary school.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

At the elementary schools, students made their way to their classrooms and were warmly greeted by their teachers, while at the secondary level, middle and high school students were able to go to their lockers for the first time since before the pandemic.

Lockhart students were all smiles as they reunited after summer vacation. (Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

“In education, there is not much that tops the energy and enthusiasm of a new school year,” Superintendent Lucille Iconis said. “The first day of school is filled with so much hope, promise and joy, and I am excited to welcome back our students and staff.”

 

Unqua fifth-grader Antonio Borresen didn’t let the rain dampen his enthusiasm for the new school year.(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District

