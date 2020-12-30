A Sign Of The Season At Ames

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is one of the most well-known Christmas songs and students in the Career and Community Connections (CCC) class at Massapequa High School’s Ames Campus recently learned a new way to tell the tale of the reindeer who saved the day.

CCC teachers Trish DePalma and Kathleen Wegener partnered with American Sign Language teacher Patricia McCarthy and library media specialist Evangeline King to create a video in which the students signed the lyrics to “Rudolph.” McCarthy and ASL students Tyler Kirby and Olivia Razzano shared their knowledge, while King set up the green screen background and recorded the students.

The CCC students practiced daily, including on days of remote instruction. Students were assigned different lyrics to sign for the video. The completed project, with the green background replaced by a holiday scene, will be shared with the entire Ames school community to brighten everyone’s spirits for the holiday season.

“We are always looking for different ways to engage the students in a safe, socially distant manner,” DePalma said. “Students thoroughly enjoyed learning the song and hope to have more ASL opportunities.”

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District