A Rhyme And Rhythm Remix At Fairfield

Taking existing songs, fifth graders at Fairfield Elementary School in Massapequa School District created their own lyrics. But there was a catch, as students had to keep the same rhythm so each line needed to have the same number of syllables.

Teacher Peggy Meininger said that students, who worked in small groups, could choose any song that they wanted. Jack Basedow and Casey Gilchrist turned “Sunflower” into “Fortflower,” with their new lyrics based on the popular video game Fortnite. Emma Chirico and Giovanna Dionisio created a remix of “Happy.”

Meininger said that this was the culminating activity in a poetry unit in which students learned about rhythm and rhyme. As a class, they listed to “Honey I Love” by Eloise Greenfield and counted syllables, before they split into groups to come up with their own song creations. When they were done, students presented their new songs, with the lyrics shown on the SmartBoard and invited all of their classmates to sing along.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District