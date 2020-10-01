A New Era In Massapequa Park

Mayor Daniel Pearl and Village Unity Party slate sworn in

It took nine months, but former trustee Daniel Pearl was finally sworn in as mayor of the Incorporated Village of Massapequa Park on Monday, Sept. 21. Also taking an oath to serve as newly elected trustees were running mates Dana Durso and Todd Svec. Pearl defeated interim mayor Teresa Spinosa, who was coming off an 18-year stint in public service as a trustee and deputy mayor.

Spinosa became interim mayor when former Mayor Jeff Pravato was voted as the Town of Oyster Bay Receiver of Taxes during the November 2019 elections. Pearl, a trustee for the past seven years, resigned his position back in January after announcing his intention to run along with Durso and Svec under the Village Unity Party banner. Rounding out the race was local resident and Just Get It Done Party candidate, Dr. Cynthia Paulis.

With the pandemic hitting in mid-March and New York State imposing mandates that postponed all local referendums, the March 18 special election that should have only had a two-month campaign season instead stretched to nine months and culminated on Sept. 15. Pearl wound up pulling in 1,536 votes, Spinosa tallied 536 and Paulis came in with 371. While Pearl, a lifelong resident and the current Town of Oyster Bay deputy commissioner of the department of public works in charge of sanitation and solid waste, won handily, Spinosa, claimed in an official statement that an influx of financial support to Pearl’s war chest from village outsiders allowed him to run a negative campaign during the extra six months the election ran. As far as Pearl is concerned his victory came based on the issues his party ran on and as for accusations of outsider influence, including one source reporting the town’s Republican Party donated $40,000 to his coffers, Pearl explained he raised $20,000 via two separate fund raisers attended by family and friends and flatly denied the accusation.

But on this evening, any campaign recriminations were cast aside as Pearl took his oath of office surrounded by family and friends. Sworn in by Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, the former trustee pledged to serve as wife Alison, mother Dolores and sons Nicholas, Timothy and Jaden looked on. During his acceptance speech, Pearl made a point of thanking Spinosa, former trustee Rich Begandy (who lost his seat) and current trustee Tina Schiaffino, who served as the master of ceremonies for the evening. He also thanked a number of town officials that were in attendance including Pravato and Assemblywoman Vicki Walsh. In keeping with the issues he campaigned on, Pearl pledged that he and his board would make elected officials contribute to their health insurance, aid downtown businesses economically reeling from the pandemic and ease the building permit process while ensuring sensible code enforcement.

“Todd Svec, Dana Durso and I are committed to this community,” Pearl said. “We will put people first, and never politics. We are committed to keeping taxes down and making government accountable. We will ensure that the streets will continue to get repaved, that graffiti gets removed and that village government effectively communicates with local law enforcement to protect our quality of life and the safety of all our families.”

Durso, a licensed real estate agent who has owned a number of local eateries including Vincent’s Pizzeria on Boundary Avenue and Marinos on Carmans Road, was sworn in by Town of Oyster Bay Councilman Thomas Hand. Svec, the proprietor of Arlo Drug Store, was administered his oath by longtime friend and Town of Oyster Bay Councilman Steven Labriola. While the latter included personal anecdotes about Svec and Durso prior to swearing in the former, he saved his greatest praise for Pearl.

“I’ve known him basically my entire adult life,” Labriola said. “We have worked together, both in politics and in government. I knew seven years ago that there was something very special about Dan Pearl and I had the privilege of recommending him to fill a vacancy as trustee for Mayor Altadonna at the time. I’ve watched him become a real asset to this village over the years. I’m so proud of him and I’m so proud to be able to call him my friend. I know the village is in very good hands with this team, that cares so greatly about the people of this community and about keeping it one of the greatest places to live and to raise a family.”