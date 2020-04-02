A Message From The Village Of Plandome

Dear Residents,
This message is to remind you that that Mayor Tom Minutillo and the Village OEM Officer, Trustee Don Richardson have closed Village Hall to the public effective Tue. March 17, 2020 until further notice due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the effort to minimize community spread. The decision was based on an “abundance of caution” for the safety and health of the village residents, employees, and visitors. Village Hall is closed to public. All events, meetings and court have been canceled through April.
Village Clerk Office
The clerk’s office will be manned to answer calls and emails (clerk@villageofplandome.org) during business hours. Doors will be locked; please utilize the mail slot for correspondence and payments.
Public Works Staff
The staff level was reduced to ensure that employees are working at safe distances. Requests/inquiries: please continue to call the office at (516) 627-1748 and if you get the phone answering service, leave your email and phone to ensure we can respond accordingly.
Building Department & Code Enforcement
Closed to public. May be possible on a very limited basis depending upon need.
Village Election Day
Rescheduled to a date to be determined in June 2020 by Executive Order of Governor Cuomo. The Village is fortunate that the current Board of Trustees who’s term of office was to expire March 31, 2020 have all agreed to remain and serve the Village until the June Election.
Board Meetings
Board of Trustee Meetings will continue via teleconference. There are no Design Review Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, and Planning Board meetings scheduled for April 2020. The Chairpersons of these Boards will determine whether teleconference meetings are feasible in May depending on agenda. Check website for updates.
Village Green & Public Spaces
Residents are reminded of the National and New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo guidelines that must be adhered to by everyone in order to slow down and stop the community spread of this virus. Please do not gather on the Village Green or other public spaces in groups outside those that live in the same home.
Residential Construction
All projects have been shut down until further notice. There may be a few exceptions that can only be approved by the Village Building Inspector & Code Enforcer.
Landscaping
Municipal and residential landscapers have been deemed essential by the state and will be able to continue standard yard maintenance, such as mowing lawns. However, landscapers are not permitted to start new projects or perform work that is cosmetic in nature.
DeJana Garbage Collection—all schedules remain the same at this time. If you have large items for pick up, please call DeJana (516) 944-7445.
We will continue to update the website with information links provided by governmental agencies.
Please heed all the advice that is provided by the experts and we look forward to returning to business as usual.
On behalf of the Mayor & Board of Trustees,
Stay Safe & Healthy!
Barbara Peebles
Village Clerk & Treasurer