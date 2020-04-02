A Message From The Village Of Plandome

This message is to remind you that that Mayor Tom Minutillo and the Village OEM Officer, Trustee Don Richardson have closed Village Hall to the public effective Tue. March 17, 2020 until further notice due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the effort to minimize community spread. The decision was based on an “abundance of caution” for the safety and health of the village residents, employees, and visitors. Village Hall is closed to public. All events, meetings and court have been canceled through April.

Village Clerk Office

The clerk’s office will be manned to answer calls and emails (clerk@villageofplandome.org) during business hours. Doors will be locked; please utilize the mail slot for correspondence and payments.

Public Works Staff

The staff level was reduced to ensure that employees are working at safe distances. Requests/inquiries: please continue to call the office at (516) 627-1748 and if you get the phone answering service, leave your email and phone to ensure we can respond accordingly.

Building Department & Code Enforcement

Closed to public. May be possible on a very limited basis depending upon need.