Officers Deliver Baby In Massapequa

The Nassau County Police Department reports the details of an aided case that occurred on May 4 at 12:26 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to police, Seventh Precinct officers Lamonica and Acerra responded to a home on Boston Avenue to assist a 28-year-old woman who was in labor. As the officers arrived to the second-floor bedroom to assess the woman’s condition she began to deliver the baby. The officers immediately began to assist the woman and within two minutes a healthy baby girl was born. Police medics Chang and Gadowski arrived, attended to the mother and baby and transported the family to the hospital for evaluation.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department