First Graders Strike A Pose For The 100th Day

FThe 100th day of school was a milestone for first graders at East Lake Elementary School in the Massapequa School District, so they decided to have a red carpet event.

Actually, the carpet was pink, but that didn’t matter to students as they crossed the auditorium stage on Feb. 24 to celebrate reaching triple digits in the 2020-21 school year. One by one, first graders stopped in front of a blue East Lake Elementary banner and under gold “100” balloons, then struck a pose as their teachers snapped photos.

Students wore shirts covered in 100 of different objects, from candy to stickers to plastic rhinestones. Many wrote fun messages such as “100 days smarter,” 100 days sweeter” and “I survived 100 days of school.” Back in their classrooms, students enjoyed 100 day writing and math activities, such as rolling dice and continuing to add up their totals until they reached 100.

