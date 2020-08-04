Vehicular Accident

The Seventh Squad reports the details of a serious auto accident that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 3:31 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to detectives, an 11-year-old juvenile male was riding his scooter on Eastgate Road when he was struck by an unknown female operator driving an older model two-door red pickup truck. The operator of the vehicle left the scene and was last seen traveling northbound on Eastgate Road. The juvenile victim sustained multiple serious injuries and was transported by police ambulance to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call the Seventh Squad at 516-573-6753. All callers will remain anonymous.

Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department