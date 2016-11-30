Woman Sentenced To Jail For Stealing More Than $100,000, Possessing Forged Prescriptions

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced that a Massapequa woman was sentenced yesterday to three to six years in prison for stealing more than $100,000 from a Freeport company and possessing forged prescriptions for various controlled substances.

Yessenia Alongi, 37, pleaded guilty on Oct. 14 before Judge Erica Prager to grand larceny in the second degree (a C felony) and five counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree (a D felony).

“Every corner of Nassau County has felt the impact of the opioid epidemic and the misuse of prescription pills,” Singas said. “I’m grateful to the Nassau County Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and our prosecutors for stopping this woman’s unscrupulous activities.”

Singas said that from March to June 2016, while Alongi was employed at a doctor’s office in East Meadow, she wrote more than 30 prescriptions for various controlled substances, including Hydrocodone, Xanax and Valium. The prescriptions were filled at a local pharmacy where she told the pharmacist that she was a nurse and was picking them up for elderly patients who couldn’t do it themselves.

After Alongi left the job at the doctor’s office, she began working as a bookkeeper for a window company in Freeport. The defendant stole a checkbook from the business and wrote $109,332 in checks that she cashed at a local check cashing place.

Nassau County Police Detectives discovered the check cashing scheme after investigating the fake prescription scam with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Assistant District Attorney Zachary Reibstein of the Special Operations, Narcotics & Gangs Bureau prosecuted the case. Alongi is represented by Tatiana Miranda, Esq.