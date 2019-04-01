Westfield Sunrise Mall To Be Site Of 19th Annual OES Walkathon April 13

Come one and come all. All walkers, non-walkers, people of all ages are welcomed to join this fun-filled event with a worthy purpose.

Nassau Queens Brooklyn District of the Order of the Eastern Star, State of New York are proud to host their 19th Annual Walk-A-Thon to benefit the AMT Children of Hope Foundation on Saturday, April 13, at 9 a.m., inside the Westfield Sunrise Mall (off of Sunrise Highway) in Massapequa. Meet on the lower level near the north end in front of Sears.

Unable to attend? Consider making a donation.

Your tax-deductible donation should be made payable to AMT Children of Hope Foundation. In the memo line, write OES Walkathon

For online donations, visit www.amtchildrenofhope.com/Donate.php. (On Line 14, write OES Walkathon one-time donation.)

For more information about this loving and caring organization, visit:

http://www.amtchildrenofhope.com/LatestNewsStory.php?nSI=1912975881.

Feel free to contact Renay Fetscher and Olivia Livi Parker at 917-957-0313 with questions.