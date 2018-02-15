Water District Tightens Up Conservation Efforts

The Massapequa Water District’s Board of Commissioners recently adopted several new requirements to boost districtwide water conservation efforts. The new measures are first-of-their-kind by a Nassau County water provider and are a major step forward in conserving water and preserving Long Island’s sole-source aquifer.

“Since Long Island only has one water source, its protection and preservation are paramount,” said Massapequa Water District Board Chairman Joseph Tricarico. “The steps taken by our board set a new benchmark for the way our homes and irrigation systems consume water and the technology needed to do so.”

Construction projects for new and refurbished homes, as well as the development of subdivided lots, require a series of permits before construction can begin. As part of the permitting process within the Town of Oyster Bay or Village of Massapequa Park, a water availability letter is required from the water district. In order for a new construction project to be issued a water availability letter from the Massapequa Water District, the following parameters must be followed:

• Mandatory usage of water efficient plumbing fixtures and appliances

• Approval by the district for underground irrigation systems

• Backflow prevention devices must be installed

• Smart irrigation controller technology and rain sensors must be used on all underground irrigation systems

• Compliance with Nassau County’s water restrictions (odd/even and time-of-day water schedules)

• Low moisture landscaping and turf lawns are highly recommended but not required

“These requirements aren’t meant to stifle or deter home renovations or other forms of development, but rather they serve as a mechanism to implement essential water-saving practices,” said Massapequa Water District Superintendent Stan Carey. “Through these measures we will see a greater adoption of water-saving devices that will have a major impact on overall water consumption.”

Enforcement of water-saving mandates can be difficult, but the protocols put in place by the Massapequa Water District are designed to help ensure compliance. Prior to setting up a new water meter or activating a new service line, district personnel will verify the conditions of the new regulations are met. For more information about these new regulations, visit www.massapequawater.org.

—Submitted by the

Massapequa Water District