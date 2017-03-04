Wallet Stolen At Dunkin Donuts

The Seventh Squad is investigating a Grand Larceny that occurred on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9:50 a.m. in Massapequa.

According to detectives, a 42-year-old female victim exited Dunkin Donuts, located at 997 Carmans Rd., leaving behind her wallet on a chair. The victim called Dunkin Donuts but was advised the wallet was gone. The victim’s wallet contained multiple credit cards and U.S. currency. An investigation revealed the wallet was taken. The subject is described as a male with a large build and light complexion, and was said to be wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark-colored shorts, a black knitted hat with an unknown symbol and white and black sneakers.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.