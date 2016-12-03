Walking For Wishes

By Massapequa Public Schools -
Making a difference in someone else’s life begins with a single

Students and staff at Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District participated in a walkathon for the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Nov. 15.

step. That’s the belief at Lockhart Elementary School, where a 25-year tradition of supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation continues.

This year’s fundraiser began on Nov. 15, with an after-school walkathon. Although rain moved the event indoors, it did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of students, staff and parents who marched through the hallways.

From left: Third-graders, Bryce Livingston, Alex Bartolo, John Neary and Luke Bartolo were supportive of the cause.

Over the next month, students will seek pledges from family and friends. The money will be tallied and a donation will be presented to the organization at the school’s annual Make-A-Wish concert before the holiday break. Principal Stephen Scarallo said Lockhart typically raises more than $3,000 for the organization, which grants wishes to sick children. Students at the school will vote on a child’s wish they would like to fulfill.

“I think it’s a nice thing to do and helping others is always the best way to go,” said fifth-grader Briana Neary, who participated in the walkathon.

Principal Stephen Scarallo led the walkers through the school.

“You can make a child’s dream come true,” added third-grader Luke Bartolo. “We want to make them have a nice life.”

