Walk ‘N Roll Tops $67,000 For CCI

Man’s Best Friend took center stage Sept. 24, at the annual Canine Companions for Independence (CCI) DogFest Walk ‘n Roll at Marjorie Post P ark in Massapequa. Hundreds enjoyed pet friendly family activities, including food, raffles, games, a costume contest and canine agility course.

The national signature fundraising event raised a whopping $67,000, which will allow the organization to continue providing highly trained assistance dogs to children and adults with disabilities at no cost. It was a feat that Debra Dougherty, CCI Northeast Region Executive Director was happy to be a part of.

“Thanks to everyone who came out and supported Canine Companions for Independence. It was such a great day, and everyone who participated really enjoyed themselves,” said Dougherty. “We’d like to give a special thank you to our sponsor Capital One Bank, whose generosity and support is greatly appreciated. Because of everyone’s hard work and dedication, we are able to continue to provide highly trained assistance dogs to people with disabilities at no cost. See you next year.”

Some of the individual donors include the Team Long Island Chapter, raising $11,399 and Yvonne Dagger of Massapequa with DogVinci the painting dog, who raised $6,125.