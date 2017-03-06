Wade Foundation Spreads Love

Ashley Wade of Massapequa Park, Founder of The Ashley Wade Foundation, dedicated to enriching the lives of children with severe illness at Long Island hospitals, recently received a helping hand from Homes By Mara Realty of Syosset owner and President Mara Navaretta and 14 of her realtors, who joined Wade to help lift the spirits of children suffering chronic illness by spending Valentine’s Day at Winthrop University Hospital’s Pediatric Wing.

“I feel so fortunate to have Mara and her agents as partners with The Ashley Wade Foundation and its ongoing mission in spreading cheer and hope for children battling severe illness in hospitals on Long Island.”