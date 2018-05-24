Voters Approve Plainedge Budget

Plainedge School District voters approved the $93,851,980 budget, which represents a 1.75 percent tax levy increase.

The budget received 806 yes votes and 460 no votes. In addition to sustaining current programs, the budget will allow for the introduction of Chromebooks in eighth grade, the creation of morning and afternoon enrichment academies, the expansion of the summer enrichment program for grades K-8, the launch of a STREAM studio at the middle school and more adult education program course offerings.

Also approved (879 yes votes, 354 no votes) was a proposition to use $3,998,200 from existing capital reserve funds for district upgrades, including a high school heating/air conditioning initiative, high school power upgrade initiative, improvements to the elementary bathrooms, elementary playground upgrades, districtwide flooring, door and Smartboard upgrades and renovations to the Eastplain Elementary School roof. The approval comes at no additional cost to the taxpayer.

Voters also approved the creation of a safety and security initiative fund (847 yes votes, 396 no votes), in the initial amount of $5,870,000. The fund will be used for enhancing district security, including security camera upgrades, automated notification systems and digital signage, lighting improvements, fire control and alarm panel upgrades, automated door lock systems, emergency communication systems and devices, emergency power and physical perimeter security.

Four candidates ran unopposed for the board of education. incumbents Sisi Wong Townson and Joseph Netto garnered 809 and 803 votes, respectively, and Jennifer Maggio had 760 votes and Lynnda Nadien received 750 votes.