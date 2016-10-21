Village News

The annual Nassau County Village Officials Association recently held a meeting in which Assemblyman Joseph Saladino, Senator Michael Venditto and Nassau County Legislator James Kennedy joined the Massapequa Park Village Mayor and trustees for the meeting.
The association is comprised of 64 incorporated villages and was created in 1925 as an organization for encouraging cooperation among the member villages for their mutual benefit and welfare.

Pictured from left: Nassau County Legislator James Kennedy, Massapequa Park Mayor Jeffrey Pravato, trustee Teresa Spinosa, trustee Richard Begandy, trustee Tina Schiaffino, Senator Michael Venditto, Assemblyman Joseph Saladino and trustee Dan Pearl.

