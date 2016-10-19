Marine Bureau officers report an unusual incident that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 at 6:50 p.m. in the Tobay Beach area.

According to officers, Marine Bureau base was contacted by Town of Oyster Bay Public Safety officers regarding a missing male “Kite Boarder.” The information came from the “Kite Boarders” girlfriend who told Public Safety officers that he hadn’t been seen in over two hours and was concerned for his wellbeing. A search was established and just prior to the sun setting TOB Public Safety officers spotted the male on an isolated marsh area that was not accessible by land.

Marine 21, after being given the location of the male, responded to the area in the dark, located him and brought him back safely to the TOBAY Beach boat basin. No injuries were reported.