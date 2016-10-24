The Seventh Squad reports the details of an Unusual Incident which o ccurred on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 3:22 p.m. in Massapequa Park.

According to detectives, a female victim, 51, while jogging in the Massapequa Preserve, observed a male black, 5’ 10” tall, 40-50 years of age with a skinny build, black hair and facial hair, running southbound in the running lane, naked from the waist down, wearing a dark green zip down sweatshirt with the hood up. The suspect fled southbound on the running path.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.