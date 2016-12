Members of the Student Council and the Dear Troops Club at

Unqua Elementary School in the Massapequa School District wrote letters and collected items for U.S. troops.

Joe Nolan, a U. S. Air Force captain and Unqua parent, will bring these supplies to Albany, where they will then be flown to Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar to be distributed. Students in all grades were provided a specific list of items needed by the troops for the schoolwide collection.