Unqua Students Journey To The Past

Fourth-graders at Unqua Elementary School learned how to play Atenaha, a Native America dice game, during the Journeys Into American Indian Territory program.

Fourth-grade students at Unqua Elementary School in the Massapequa School District learned about Native Americans as the Journeys Into American Indian Territory traveling museum came to the school on Nov. 28-29.

The program began with a video focusing on different aspects of Native American culture. Presenters Maddi Cheers and Richie Cornacchio then led a follow-up discussion and answered questions about Native American life past and present.

Trying on traditional Native American clothing were, from left, Ava Perekakus, Jordyn Blee, Jamie Stoll and Rebecca Griffin.

As part of the traveling museum, students were able to walk through a model of a longhouse, view artifacts such as clothing, baskets and dolls, bang on a drum and use a corn pounder. They learned how hunting parties were formed to gather food and about the origins of a popular Native American sport—lacrosse.

Presenter Richie Cornacchio demonstrated on Vincenzo Della Porta how Native Americans treated an injury.
The students were able to explore a longhouse.

In another room, students played traditional games. They learned Atenaha, a game of chance which involved throwing dice onto a piece of deer skin, and Ring and Pin, which had a small circle attached to a stick by a string and was designed to improve hand-eye coordination.

The Journeys program is held at all elementary schools in the Massapequa School District throughout the school year. It supports the fourth-grade social studies curriculum, which centers on the history of New York state and Long Island.

 

 

 

 

 

