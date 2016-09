Massapequa’s Troop 5 is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The Troop 5 Alumni group recently celebrated its 100 years at Marjorie Post Park with a barbecue organized by Ken Gay, former Scout and Scoutmaster of Troop 5.

Alumni in attendance included many former Scouts and Scout Leaders with their families. Some came from as far away as Canada and Florida. It was a great event with everyone reminiscing, looking at old photos, old patches and catching up with one another.